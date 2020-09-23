September 23, 2020
Corona
A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean is slowly making its way to the Tokyo region. While the storm is not expected to make downfall, it is predicted to drench parts of Tokyo with heavy rains and gusts.

Ap 23 September 2020
Storm heading to Tokyo region
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T21:41:43+05:30

Tropical storm, named Dolphin headed north over waters south of the Hachijo Island, packing sustained winds of up to 108 Kms (67 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The storm is not expected to make landfall according to the agency's latest projection, but it is expected to bring downpours in Tokyo and other areas in eastern Japan on Thursday and Friday.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents, especially those on islands south of Tokyo, to prepare early for possible evacuation. She said Tokyo is taking ample safety measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and officials are setting up evacuation centers. “Please take precautions well ahead of time,” Koike urged the locals.

Two consecutive typhoons earlier this month hit parts of Japan and the Korean Peninsula, causing widespread damages and flooding in the region.

