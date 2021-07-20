Pegasus Row: France Launches Probe Into Alleged Spying On Journalists

The French government on Tuesday initiated a probe into allegations made by a consortium of media organisations claiming that Moroccan intelligence services used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop on several French journalists.

According to a report published by NDTV, “The investigation will examine 10 different charges, including whether there was a breach of personal privacy, fraudulent access to personal electronic devices, and criminal association.”

This development follows a report published by French investigative website ‘Mediapart’ that the phones of its founder Edwy Plenel and one of its journalists were targeted by Moroccan intelligence services.

Morocco has denied Mediapart’s allegations.

The Pegasus report was published in partnership with 16 other international publications including The Guardian and Le Monde, in an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International into a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus software.

Meanwhile, in India, according to a media report published by The Wire, Pegasus spyware was used to spy on at least 40 Indian journalists from across media houses throughout the country.

According to the report, along with the 40 journalists, "three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of businesspersons" were also part of the list of potential or past victims, who were snooped upon after their electronic devices were hacked.

While the Centre has denied allegations of unauthorised snooping, the Opposition has demanded an independent probe into the matter.

