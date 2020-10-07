October 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Panel To Announce 2020 Nobel Prize For Chemistry Today

Panel To Announce 2020 Nobel Prize For Chemistry Today

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million)

PTI 07 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Panel To Announce 2020 Nobel Prize For Chemistry Today
Ulf Danielsson, member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences speaks after the announcement of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden.
AP/PTI
Panel To Announce 2020 Nobel Prize For Chemistry Today
outlookindia.com
2020-10-07T12:15:22+05:30
Also read

The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday, an award that has frequently honoured work which led to practical applications in wide use today — such as last year's win for the brains behind the lithium-ion battery.

A panel at the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday's prize for physics went to Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the United States for their breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘If Trump Is Still Covid-19 Positive, We Shouldn’t Have A Debate,’ Says Joe Biden

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sweden Nobel Prize Science Nobel Prize in Literature International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos