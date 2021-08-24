August 24, 2021
Pakistan Successfully Test Launches Indigenously Developed Rocket System 'Fatah-1'

Pakistan Successfully Test Launches Indigenously Developed Rocket System 'Fatah-1'

'The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,' the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

24 August 2021
Representational Image
Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test launched a indigenously developed guided multi-launch rocket system, Fatah-1.

"The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," the Army said in a statement.

 The Army said the rocket is capable of delivering conventional warheads.

No further details were shared about the rocket system.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test.

This was the second flight of Fatah-1, after its first launch in January. At the time, Director General of Pakistan Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.

(PTI inputs)

