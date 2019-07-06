﻿
Pakistani Anchor Confuses Apple Inc. With Fruit, Video Goes Viral

The anchor was left red-faced, when she assumed her guest meant Apple- the fruit while commenting, 'Apple's business alone is more than Pakistan's budget.'

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
2019-07-06T16:32:05+0530

Twitter users around the globe exploded to a gaffe by a Pakistani female news anchor, who during a live chat programme, confused Apple Inc. with the fruit, prompting the guest on the show to correct her.

The anchor was left red-faced, when she assumed her guest meant Apple- the fruit while commenting, "Apple's business alone is more than Pakistan's budget."

She replied saying, "Yes, I have heard. Apple has so many varieties."

The mistake did not go unnoticed by social media users, after it was posted by journalist Naila Inayat on her Twitter account.

She posted a 32-second clipping of the video with a caption, "Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.."

The social media users were quick to reply to her post with hilarious memes and emoticons.

Mohammad Ali Tunna, a Pakistani replied to the tweet, saying, "An apple a day keeps Steve Jobs away."

Wasim Raja, another Twitter user wrote, "kse kse log hain hmary (What kind of people do we have?)"

(PTI)

