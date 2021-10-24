Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel.

Migrants 'trapped' in southern Mexico city | AP/PTI

2021-10-24T09:09:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 9:09 am

Over 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, began walking out of a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they have essentially been trapped.

The migrants walked along a highway leading west and north toward the US border, and pushed past a line of state police who were trying to stop them.

There were minor scuffles and a small child suffered a slight head wound, but the migrants continued on their way.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti have been waiting in the southern city of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but have grown tired of delays in the process.

Unlike previous marches, the one that started Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian migrants, thousands of whom reached the US border around Del Rio, Texas in September.

In August, National Guard troops in riot gear blocked several hundred Haitians, Cubans and Central Americans who set out walking on a highway from Tapachula.

Mexico requires migrants applying for humanitarian visas or asylum to remain in the border state of Chiapas, next to Guatemala, for their cases to be processed.

In January, a larger caravan of migrants tried to leave Honduras but was blocked from crossing Guatemala.

The marches are reminiscent, but nowhere near as large, as the migrant caravans that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019.

Associated Press (AP) Migrants Mexico International
