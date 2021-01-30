Netflix Renews Comedy-Drama Web Series ‘On My Block’ For Fourth Season

In major good news to comedy-drama lovers, online streaming platform Netflix has announced its decision to renew web series "On My Block" for a fourth and final season.

Taking to YouTube, Netflix, posted a video on its channel to announce the renewal. However, no premiere date has been set for the final season. The series is co-created by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft.

Actors Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias will all return for the fourth season of the coming-of-age comedy series set in an inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood.

"On My Block" initially followed Monse (Capri), Ruby (Genao), Jamal (Gray) and Cesar (Tinoco), four bright and street-savvy friends as they navigated their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school life.

In the aftermath of tragedy and a shocking discovery, the friends leaned on each other like never before in season two, while the third season, which dropped in March last year, saw the stakes get even higher in Freeridge.

Lungerich, who signed an overall deal with Netflix last year, also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Gonzalez, Haft and Jamie Dooner.

(With PTI inputs)

