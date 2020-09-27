September 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Masses Flock To Washington National Mall For Prayer March

Masses Flock To Washington National Mall For Prayer March

The march stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the US Capitol, and was organised by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Masses Flock To Washington National Mall For Prayer March
Masses Flock To Washington National Mall For Prayer March
Franklin Graham/Twitter
Masses Flock To Washington National Mall For Prayer March
outlookindia.com
2020-09-27T08:40:39+05:30

Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the US Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let's Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump's signature MAGA caps.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump's “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organised by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent conservative evangelical and Trump supporter. Many in the crowd appeared to be students of Liberty University in Virginia.

Franklin Graham thanked people in a twitter post for participating enthusiastically in the Washington Prayer March. He said, "It was amazing to see the crowd of people who came to Washington, D.C., from all across the country to pray for our nation and our leaders"

 

(With Inputs from Associated Press (AP) )

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Trump Campaign Sues To Block Mail-In Ballot Rule Changes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Franklin Graham Washington Washington State US Presidential Elections US Presidential campaign International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos