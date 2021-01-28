Fatal Sex: Man Dies During Intercourse, 'Extreme Orgasm' Was The Apparent Cause Of Death

In yet another bizarre and tragic case, a 35-year-old man in Africa’s Malawi died during sexual intercourse with a sex worker. According to a post-mortem report, Charles Majawa’s death was a result of “excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture.”

According to a report in Daily Star, the woman in question decided to report the death to police after speaking with her colleagues. After cops and a medical examiner from Migowi Health Centre viewed the body, the cause of death was confirmed.

The police said that Majawa’s body was taken back to his home village of Matepwe. According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, the man "died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness."

Innocent Moses, a Phalombe Police Station spokesperson, confirmed that Majawa booked a room with the sex worker, but "ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act."

Earlier on January 7, a man from Nagpur died during sex after the rope around his neck was tightened. As per police, to enhance sexual pleasure, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair and put another rope around his neck, which later proved to be fatal.

