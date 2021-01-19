Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Parts Of Argentina And Chile

A powerful earthquake struck parts of north-western Argentina near the border with Chile, sending tremors across both countries, but there were no early reports of damage or injuries.
The US Geological Survey said the quake was reported late on Monday and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito.
It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Farmers' Tractor Rally On Jan 26 | You Are At Liberty To Invoke All Powers Under Law: SC Tells Delhi Police
Maharashtra: 7 Recipients Of Covishield Vaccine Hospitalised Soon After Receiving Jab
Masks On, Sanitisers Out! Delhi Schools Reopen For Students Of Classes 10 and 12