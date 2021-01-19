January 19, 2021
Corona
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Parts Of Argentina And Chile

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said

Associated Press (AP) 19 January 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-01-19T09:45:27+05:30

A powerful earthquake struck parts of north-western Argentina near the border with Chile, sending tremors across both countries, but there were no early reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was reported late on Monday and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito.

It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).

