Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Parts Of Argentina And Chile

A powerful earthquake struck parts of north-western Argentina near the border with Chile, sending tremors across both countries, but there were no early reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was reported late on Monday and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito.

It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).

