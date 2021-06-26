June 26, 2021
Knife Attack In Germany's Würzburg Leaves Several Dead, Suspect Held

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Würzburg on Friday.

Associated Press (AP) 26 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:50 pm
Flowers and candles are laid by young men at the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June 26, 2021.
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
outlookindia.com
2021-06-26T15:50:59+05:30
Investigators were looking Saturday for the motive behind an attack in the German city of Würzburg in which a man armed with a long knife killed three people and wounded at least five others.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after the Friday afternoon attack in the southern city's downtown area. Police said his life was not in danger and he was being questioned in a hospital.

Bavaria's top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said the suspect had been known to police and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit a few days earlier. He told news agency DPA late Friday that he couldn't rule out an Islamic extremist motive because one witness had reported hearing the suspect shout “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

The man had lived in Würzburg since 2015, most recently in a shelter for the homeless. He apparently did not know the victims.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and trying to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks.

