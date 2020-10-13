October 13, 2020
Corona
Indian-American Couple Releases Digital Graphics Campaign Supporting Biden

Indian-American couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria have launched election campaign videos in 14 different Indian languages, urging the Indian-American community to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
A Silicon Valley-based Indian-American couple has released a digital graphic campaign in Hindi, urging their community members to support and vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The campaign titled "Trump Hatao America Bachao" and "Biden Harris Ko Jitao, America Ko Aage Badao,” was launched in 14 Indian languages on Monday, said Biden supporters, Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

The campaign focusses on swing states where every vote matters and Indian-Americans can play an important role in the election results, Bhutoria said in a statement. Swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, along with three southern states Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, as well as Arizona collectively have 127 electoral votes. In 2016 Trump had a narrow win in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

"We are determined to persuade all the 1.3 million Indian-Americans to vote for Biden,” Ayay Bhutoria said.

Earlier Ajay Bhutoria had also released two Bollywood music videos to "unite all South Asians and people of Indian origin to support Biden and Harris.” The music video “Chale Chalo Biden Ko Vote Do” (Let’s go, vote for Biden), is now running on TV Asia as an advertisement.

