August 19, 2021
IMF Yet To Allow New Taliban Government In Afghanistan Access To Loans Or Other Resources

Associated Press (AP) 19 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:55 pm
Representational Image
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-08-19T17:55:08+05:30

The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

The statement said, “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations. 

