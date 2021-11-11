Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship

As the M+ museum in Hong Kong opens, it is criticized for giving in to pressure from Beijing. It will not exhibit certain works by dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship
Art in Hong Kong's new M+ museum.(Image: DW)

Trending

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T21:56:30+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 9:56 pm

Planned in a more liberal era, the M+ museum was conceived as Hong Kong's flagship of the arts: 33 exhibition halls, wide foyers, an auditorium and libraries.

However, Henry Tang, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board, which overseas the new culture, has announced that "the opening of M+ does not mean that artistic expression is above the law. It is not."

Tang and the museum's management caved in to pressure from Beijing's central government, which last summer implemented the National Security Law, a far-reaching law with crackdown rights against any opposition in Hong Kong –– including against regime-critical artists and their works.

That is true, too, for some works by the famous Chinese artist and dissident, Ai Weiwei. Twenty-six of his works were part of the art collection of Swiss patron Uli Sigg, who donated the works to the new museum of visual culture in 2012. It forms the foundation of M+.

Ai Weiwei's middle finger

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The stumbling block is a series of photos that show the dissident artist with a raised middle finger at key sites of power like Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Some pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Hong Kong parliament saw this as a work of art that endangered national security and incited "hatred" against China.

Tang's comments suggest that the attempt to strike a balance between artistic expression and political censorship has failed. Tang said all exhibits must comply with the National Security Law and that certain works in the collection, including the controversial Ai Weiwei photo, will not be on show.

 "The museum is clearly under censorship," Ai Weiwei told news agency Reuters by phone from Cambridge, where he's now based. "When you have a museum which cannot or is incapable of defending its own integrity about freedom of speech, then that raises a question. And certainly the museum cannot perform well in terms of contemporary culture," he argued.

No reference was made to Tang's statement and the museum's refusal to exhibit Ai Weiwei's photo series during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong will continue to flourish as an international cultural center under the "one country, two systems" policy and its explicit positioning as a center of international cultural exchange between East and West. "My government will continue to roll out policies and measures to develop facilities, nurture talents and establish international and mainland collaboration," Lam said.

 In an interview with ART Magazine ahead of the opening, Uli Sigg also questioned Beijing's influence over the exhibition organizers: "Can the museum work according to its scholarly ethos, or do politicians curate what it can show?" he asked, adding that he felt this was undermining the museum's international reputation before it even opened.

Sigg attended the opening ceremony via video link, but did not comment on the matter at the event.

The M+ Museum collection includes paintings, ceramics, videos and installations by, for instance, China's Zhang Xiaogang and Antony Gormley from the UK.

Ai Weiwei's installation "Whitewash," which features ancient Chinese clay vessels, is also on view. His photo series was never intended to be displayed at the exhibition opening.

The general refusal to exhibit these works in the future casts a shadow over the museum's future. It cannot live up to its high expectations of competing with museums like the Tate Modern in London, MoMA in New York and Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Tags

Deutsche Welle China China-Hong Kong Censorship Tiananmen Museum International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from World

SpaceX Launches Four Astronauts To ISS, Including 600th Person To Reach Space

SpaceX Launches Four Astronauts To ISS, Including 600th Person To Reach Space

Uber Sued In US For Charging 'Discriminatory' Waiting Fee From Disabled Riders

Uber Sued In US For Charging 'Discriminatory' Waiting Fee From Disabled Riders

US Temple Trafficking: Workers Claim They Were Lured From India To Build Temple At Low Cost

US Temple Trafficking: Workers Claim They Were Lured From India To Build Temple At Low Cost

US Man Who Left 19-Month-Old Daughter To Die In Burning Car Gets 28 Years In Prison

US Man Who Left 19-Month-Old Daughter To Die In Burning Car Gets 28 Years In Prison

Read More from Outlook

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Why Millennials And Gen-Z Are Investing In Equities

Team Outlook Money / No wonder the stock market has become a perfectly gamified ecosystem for youngsters who want to learn and earn, while having fun.

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Seema Guha / The Pakistan move came soon after the NSA Ajit Doval meet on which was boycotted by Pakistan and China.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Warner, Marsh Take On Pakistan Attack

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement