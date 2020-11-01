'Greatest James Bond Ever': Tributes Pour In For Hollywood Legend Sean Connery

Also read James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Hollywood legend Sean Connery's predecessors in the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, remembered the original 007 as an acting giant who cast an eternally, long shadow of "cinematic splendour".

The Legendary Scottish star, who became a global sensation as the first James Bond and featured in a string of cult hits in his five-decade-long career, died on Friday at the age of 90. According to BBC, the actor passed away overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He had been unwell for quite some time.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever," Brosnan posted on Instagram.

Brosnan, who played the suave British spy in four movies between 1995 to 2002, said all the actors who followed Connery's "iconic footsteps", looked up to him with reverence and admiration.

"Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace," he added.



Connery made his acting debut in 1956 with BBC production of "Requiem for a Heavyweight", but his career breakthrough came when producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman roped him in to play James Bond, the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming.

Daniel Craig, who currently plays the part and is looking forward to the release of 25th film in the franchise "No Time to Die", said Connery defined an era.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," the actor said in a statement to Variety.

The 52-year-old actor said the cinema icon will continue to influence performers and filmmakers alike for years to come. "My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course," he concluded.

"No Time to Die" marks Craig's fifth and final film as Bond.

Earlier, in a statement posted on Twitter, franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they are "devastated" by Connery's death.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words—'The name’s Bond... James Bond' -- he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," they said.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon mourned the veteran star's death, saying that the country has lost "one of her best loved sons".

"Sean will be remembered best as James Bond - the classic 007 - but his roles were many & varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot - his towering presence at the opening of @ScotParl in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth," she tweeted.

3/ Sean will be remembered best as James Bond - the classic 007 - but his roles were many & varied. He was a global legend but, first and foremost, a patriotic and proud Scot - his towering presence at the opening of @ScotParl in 1999 showed his love for the country of his birth. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020



Sturgeon said during her last meeting with the actor, she noticed that his health was failing.

"When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing – but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him. My thoughts and condolences are with Micheline, their children and all the family. RIP Sir Sean Connery," she added.

5/ It was a privilege to have known Sean. When I last spoke to him it was clear even then that his health was failing - but the voice, the spirit and the passion that we all loved so well were still there. I will miss him. Scotland will miss him. The world will miss him. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

The family of actor Roger Moore, who had succeeded Connery as James Bond, also condoled the actor's death.

"How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP," read the tweet from Moore’s official account, which is run by his family.

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP — Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) (@sirrogermoore) October 31, 2020

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Sam Neill also paid tributes to the veteran actor.

"I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace," tweeted Jackman.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery in 1990 spy thriller "The Hunt for Red October", reminisced about working with the Scottish star.

"Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor," he wrote.

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

Filmmaker Paul Feig said, "Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery."

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

Author Stephen King said, "Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy."

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

In India, prominent personalities like veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Randeep Hooda mourned Connery's death.

"Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences," Mangeshkar tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more.

The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry.

Such legends come rare!

Heartfelt condolences. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2020

Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Sean Connery. Sir, your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life. Thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P."

Sean Connery . Sir . Your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life . âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine