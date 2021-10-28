Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Facebook Under Fire — Will Lawmakers Now Get Tough On Big Tech?

The revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen have put the US tech giant under renewed scrutiny. Stricter rules are overdue, the EU’s digital policy chief told DW.

Facebook Under Fire — Will Lawmakers Now Get Tough On Big Tech?
Facebook has run into problems.(Representational image)

Trending

Facebook Under Fire — Will Lawmakers Now Get Tough On Big Tech?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T19:35:59+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 7:35 pm

Facebook, the world's largest social media company, is having a rough year.

The disclosure of thousands of internal documents, leaked by a former employee to journalists and policymakers, has pushed the US tech giant and the question of how to regulate it back into the spotlight.

The files —â¯ranging from research papers to discussion threads on an employee network —â¯paint the picture of a company that prioritizes growth over efforts to stop the spread of falsehoods, hate and inflammatory content on its platforms. They have prompted new calls for reigning in the power of the world’s largest tech companies.

"With the kind of power that Facebook holds comes responsibility," European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who oversees the EU’s digital portfolio, told DW this week.

The revelations highlighted a need for "tighter" regulation, Vestager added. "We are dealing with someone who can have an immense influence both on mental health but also on how our democracy develops," she said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

A tipping point?

The files unearthed by data scientist Frances Haugen, who left the company in May, provide unprecedented insights into the inner workings of the tech giant. They suggest that, repeatedly, warnings about Facebook's technology fell on deaf ears within the company.

"The company's leadership has ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but it won't make the necessary changes because it puts astronomical profits before people," Haugen told US lawmakers during a Congressional hearing in October.

The company has rejected her statements, claiming that it has tens of thousands of employees working on keeping its platforms safe.

"At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement released on his platform. "That’s just not true."

But US and EU lawmakers said the unprecedented publication of evidence from inside Facebook marks a tipping point.

"The time has come for action —â¯and [Haugen is] the catalyst for that action," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said during the Congressional hearing.

Her call was echoed by Alexandra Geese, a member of the European Parliament for the Green Party in charge of negotiating EU rules for online platforms. The European Union is currently working on two sets of laws to curb the market power of Big Tech and better hold tech companies accountable for what is happening on their platforms.

Haugen’s account has helped build momentum that "will enable European lawmakers to be more ambitious in the rules they set," Geese said.

Facebook's market power

The harm caused by its platforms is only one reason why Facebook finds itself under fire; the second one is its ever-growing market power.

In less than two decades, Facebook has grown from a small startup into one of the world's most powerful corporations. Everywhere in the world, people today depend on its services to work, communicate and access information.

That is why it made global headlines when, in early October, billions of users around the world suddenly were unable to access Facebook's platform, its messaging services WhatsApp and Messenger, and Instagram.

After six hours, the services gradually went back online. But the damage was done: Businesses had been disconnected from customers. Media organizations had been unable to publish content. And many users in the Global South, where people often use Facebook's app to access the internet on their phone, had been de facto cut off from the web.

"A lot of countries in Latin America and Asia are even more reliant on Facebook than we in the Global North are," said Tyson Barker, who leads the Technology and Global Affairs Program at the German Council on Foreign Relations think tank. "But they are also in a much worse bargaining position when it comes to dealing with Facebook."

That is why the EU and the US should take the lead in forcing Big Tech giants like Facebook "to disaggregate their services" so that they can continue operating independently in the case of an outage, Barker said.

Two possible trajectories

But experts caution that it is far from certain that this renewed attention will lead to lasting change.

"This could be the breaking point for strong regulation," said Julian Jaursch, of the German think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung. The 2013 revelations by the whistleblower Edward Snowden about global surveillance, for example, spurred a data protection debate that led to tougher privacy laws around the world.

"But it could also go completely the other way and nothing will change substantially," Jaursch said.

Revelations in 2018 that Cambridge Analytica had mined the data of Facebook users to sway elections from Nigeria to the US had also caused global outrage, he said — "but it did not lead to any sustainable, lasting change."

Tags

Deutsche Welle Mark Zuckerberg European Union (EU) Facebook European Council US International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: Moscow Locks Down As Russia Logs Record Cases

Covid-19: Moscow Locks Down As Russia Logs Record Cases

Taiwan Defence Minister Urges Country To Rely On Itself In Case Of Chinese Attack

US: Problems Mount At Home As President Joe Biden's Global Summits Line Up

Covid-19 Vaccine: Oman Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Under New Travel Rules

COP26: We Are On Edge Of Cliff, Says UNGA President Abdulla Shahid

Australia Advises Caution Overseas When Border Opens On Monday

Italian Lawmakers Reject Anti-Homophobia Law

Myanmar Military Subjecting Locals To Systematic Torture, Reports Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: New Zealand Eases Travel Rules But Tourists Not Welcome Yet

Covid-19: New Zealand Eases Travel Rules But Tourists Not Welcome Yet

Stronger The Drink, Higher The Price: UK Overhauls Liquor Taxes Under Rishi Sunak

Stronger The Drink, Higher The Price: UK Overhauls Liquor Taxes Under Rishi Sunak

US Expected To Issue Its First Passport With 'X' Gender Marker

US Expected To Issue Its First Passport With 'X' Gender Marker

US Asks UK Court To Permit Extradition Of Julian Assange Of WikiLeaks

US Asks UK Court To Permit Extradition Of Julian Assange Of WikiLeaks

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement