Covid-19 Virus Can Infect People More Than Six Feet Away: CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that Covid-19 can be transmitted in poorly ventilated, indoor spaces, even if the infected person is more than 6-feet away.

In an October 5 update on its site titled "How COVID-19 spreads" , The CDC says such transmissions occur when the infected person is breathing heavily, for example while singing or exercising. Scientists believe in such indoor spaces, the amount of infectious droplets and particles produced by COVID-19 positive persons can became concentrated and result in spreading the virus to others.

"Today's update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with Covid-19, infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the positive person left an area,” the CDC update said. However, the CDC admitted that the COVID-19 virus spreads more commonly through close-contact with infected persons rather than via airborne transmission. The CDC also reiterated that asymptomatic positive persons can also transmit the virus to others.

Scientists believe that the COVID-19 virus spreads more efficiently than influenza but not as efficiently as measles--which is regarded as one of the most contagious viruses known to affect people.

The agency also said that the virus can be transmitted through surfaces and objects that contain infected droplets. “Respiratory droplets can also land on surfaces and objects. It is possible that a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes,” it said.

In its statement, the agency also reiterated that the latest update does not change its recommendations of wearing masks, frequently washing hands and staying six feet away from others in order to safeguard oneself from the virus.

