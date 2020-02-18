China Says It Has Enough Resources To Cope With Coronavirus Effect On Economy

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday asserted that China has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against coronavirus.
The envoy said China has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic.
He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, is coming down.
"China has full confidence that it will win the battle against coronavirus epidemic," he told reporters.
He added that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China's strong economy.
The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.
