May 13, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Burmese Beauty Queen Picks Up Guns To Bring Down Myanmar Military Junta

Burmese Beauty Queen Picks Up Guns To Bring Down Myanmar Military Junta

Htar Htet Htet, an actress and gymnast, posted a picture of herself online carrying a gun.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:21 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Burmese Beauty Queen Picks Up Guns To Bring Down Myanmar Military Junta
Htet, an actress and gymnast, posted a picture of herself online carrying a gun.
@HtarHtetHtet2/Twitter
Burmese Beauty Queen Picks Up Guns To Bring Down Myanmar Military Junta
outlookindia.com
2021-05-13T19:21:46+05:30

Former beauty queen Htar Htet Htet turned rebel and has vowed to bring down the military junta in Myanmar.

In 2013, Htet Htet represented Myanmar in the first Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand.

32-year-old Htet is one of the many young people in Myanmar who have decided to take a military training to topple down the military junta that took over the elected government three months ago.

Htet, an actress and gymnast, posted a picture of herself online carrying a gun.

“The time has come to fight back. Whether you hold a weapon, pen, keyboard or donate money to the pro-democracy movement, everyone must do their bit for the revolution to succeed,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“I will fight back as much as I can. I am ready and prepared to give up everything. I am even ready to pay with my life,” she wrote. 

Many angry youngsters in Myanmar have taken up training in weapons use and guerilla tactics.

“The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall. (Che Guevara) We must Win,” Htar Htet Htet tweeted. 

Nearly 800 people have lost their lives in Myanmar since February 1, when the Country’s military staged a coup.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Expert Panel Suggests WHO Should Be Given More Power To Stop Pandemics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Myanmar Military Coup Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Beauty Pageants International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos