Antony Blinken Schedules Virtual Ministerial Meeting With Key Partners On Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken is scheduled to convene a virtual ministerial meeting with the key partners on Afghanistan on Monday, his spokesperson confirmed.

The meeting is expected to include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, alongside the European Union and the NATO.

“The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Later in the day, Blinken will speak on American efforts since August 14 and discuss the way forward, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

