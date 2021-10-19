Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Bill Gates Was Warned About Flirting In 2008: Microsoft

Brad Smith, then Microsoft's general counsel and now its president and vice chair, along with another executive met with Bill Gates after the company discovered inappropriate emails to a mid-level employee.

Bill Gates Was Warned About Flirting In 2008: Microsoft
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates | Twitter

Trending

Bill Gates Was Warned About Flirting In 2008: Microsoft
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T08:48:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 8:48 am

Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop, the company revealed Monday.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Brad Smith, then Microsoft's general counsel and now its president and vice-chair, and another executive met with Gates after the company discovered inappropriate emails to a mid-level employee.

The newspaper reported that Gates didn't deny the exchanges, and members of the Microsoft board who were briefed on them declined to take further action because there wasn't any physical interaction between Gates and the employee.

Microsoft declined comment Monday except to confirm the Journal's reporting. Smith didn't return a request for comment made through the company.

Gates' private office said in a written statement that “these claims are false, recycled rumors from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest.” It declined further comment.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The reported 2008 warning came more than a decade before similar alleged behavior led the tech giant to hire a law firm in 2019 to investigate a letter from an engineer who said she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years.

That investigation preceded Gates' departure from Microsoft's board last year, but didn't come to light publicly until after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced in May they had decided to end their marriage of 27 years. The divorce was finalized in August. The former couple still jointly runs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates was Microsoft's CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw told the Journal that the 2008 warning from company executives happened shortly before Gates retired as a full-time employee. Shaw told the newspaper that Gates had suggested meeting the employee outside of work in emails that were flirtatious and inappropriate but “not overtly sexual.”

The latest disclosure about Gates adds to concerns raised by a Microsoft investor asking fellow shareholders to support a proposal that would force the company to investigate its workplace harassment policies and release a report about them.

“Reports of Bill Gates' inappropriate relationships and sexual advances towards Microsoft employees have only exacerbated concerns, putting in question the culture set by top leadership, and the board's role holding those culpable accountable,” says the proposal from Arjuna Capital on the agenda of Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting next month.

Microsoft urged investors to reject the proposal in a note filed with regulators last week, arguing it is unnecessary because the company has already adopted plans to publicly report how it is implementing its policies on sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Bill Gates International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

FBI To Investigate Attack On Indian Restaurant Attacked By Pro-Trump Mob Last Year

FBI To Investigate Attack On Indian Restaurant Attacked By Pro-Trump Mob Last Year

US: Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law

ISKCON Calls For Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Durga Puja Violence In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Violence: US Condemns Attacks On Hindus On Durga Puja

US Envoy For Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Resigns, His Deputy Takes Over

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

ASEAN Countries Blind To Opposition's Violence: Myanmar Leader

China Claims To Have Tested 'Hypersonic Vehicles', Not Missiles

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from World

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Mix And Match Vaccines Prove To Be Highly Effective In Fighting Covid-19: Lancet Study

Mix And Match Vaccines Prove To Be Highly Effective In Fighting Covid-19: Lancet Study

Masks? Vaccine? How Japan Scripted Overnight Covid-19 Success Story

Masks? Vaccine? How Japan Scripted Overnight Covid-19 Success Story

Read More from Outlook

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PTI / PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meet in Dubai recently.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement