7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern California: USGS Report

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an 'earthquake sequence', and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
2019-07-06T10:37:15+0530

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern California on Friday at 8:19 pm (0319 GMT Saturday), the United States Geological Survey said.

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence", and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area the day before.

The USGS said the previous day's tremor was a "foreshock" to Friday's quake, with CNN reporting that the latest tremor was 11 times stronger. Residents on the ground said they were feeling aftershocks.

On Thursday, Caltech seismologist, Lucy Jones had warned a press conference, that there was "about a one-in-20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence."

(AFP)

Outlook Web Bureau California USA Earthquake International

