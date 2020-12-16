December 16, 2020
Corona
With This New Feature, You Can Now Make Payments On WhatsApp

With 'WhatsApp Pay' users will be able to make UPI payments using WhatsApp.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2020
With This New Feature, You Can Now Make Payments On WhatsApp
Representational image.
With This New Feature, You Can Now Make Payments On WhatsApp
outlookindia.com
2020-12-16T20:29:41+05:30
Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced that ‘WhatsApp Pay’ is live now for its 20 million users in India. WhatsApp Pay will allow users to make payments with State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The announcement came after two years of wait when WhatsApp’s payment service received the approval of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November.

NCPI has allowed WhatsApp to go live on Unified Payment Service (UPI) with over 160 banks. However, for now, payments involving only four banks will be possible.

WhatsApp can increase the UPI user base gradually.

The payment feature is available now in 10 Indian regional language versions of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s payment feature will be competing with existing online payment service providers like Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe etc.

The payment option will now be available on tapping the “Attachment”  option in the updated versions of the app.

 

