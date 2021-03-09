Who Let The Booze Out? Rats, Say Haryana Cops as 29,000 Litres Of Seized Alcohol Go Missing

In another bizarre incident, as much as 29,000 litres of alcohol went missing from 25 out of 30 different police stations in Haryana. According to reports, the police force confiscated around 50,000 litres of country-made liquor, 30,000 litres of English wine and 3,000 cans of beer and registered some 825 such cases.

As all these cases were awaiting trials, the seized alcohol was stored in the police station storerooms, known as 'malkahana'. However, this time, contrary to the normal protocol of destroying the liquor, it went missing. On being asked about the issue, the police blamed the rats for it saying the rats must have drunk all the liquor. A probe into the issue is underway.

Another fact which is of relevance is that for storing purposes at any police station, the seized country-made liquor is stored in plastic bottles and are poured into drums. On the other hand, English Wine or imported liquor is stored in glass bottles. Both the containers cannot be nibbed on by rats and yet the police department pinned the blame on them.

