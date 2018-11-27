Who Is Sunil Arora, The New Chief Election Commissioner?

Related Stories Sunil Arora To Take Charge As Chief Election Commissioner On Dec 2

Sunil Arora is set to become the Election Commission chief after the incumbent O P Rawat demits office on Saturday.

A former Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer of 1980 batch, Arora will take over as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on December 2.

Although a formal notification announcing his appointment is yet to be issued, his name has been cleared by the Centre and sent to Rashtrapati Bhawan, according to sources.

It is under his charge as the CEC, that the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 will be held, besides a series of Assembly elections before that.

Here is all you need to know about the new Chief Election Commissioner of India:

- A former bureaucrat, Arora was appointed as election commissioner on August 31, 2017.

- Arora (62) had been the information and broadcasting secretary, and the secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

- A 1980-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Arora has worked in ministries such as finance, textiles and the erstwhile Planning Commission.

- He also served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation during 1999-2002 and the CMD, Indian Airlines, for five years -- two years as additional charge and three years as full charge.

- In Rajasthan, besides district postings in Dholpur, Alwar, Nagaur and Jodhpur, he was secretary to the chief minister during 1993-1998 and principal secretary to CM (2005-2008), besides handling information and public relations (IPR), Industries and Investment Departments.

A Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission (EC)can have a tenure of six years or hold office till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. The convention is to appoint the senior-most election commissioner as chief election commissioner.