Sunil Arora To Take Charge As Chief Election Commissioner On Dec 2

Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is set to head the poll panel after incumbent O.P. Rawat demits office on December 1, official sources said on Monday.

A former Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer of 1980 batch, Arora will take over as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on December 2.

Rawat will demit office a day earlier as he turns 65.

The EC is in the middle of holding Assembly elections in five states.