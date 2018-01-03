While Doval Was Holding Border Talks, Chinese Road-Building Team And Soldiers Entered Arunachal Pradesh: Reports

Four months after Doklam standoff, India faced off China in Arunachal Pradesh after itintruded into Bishing area of Upper Siang district to construct roads three days before Christmas, reportedThe New Indian Express.
A Chinese team with road-building machinery and bulldozers reportedly entered the area, which was later stopped by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Army after being informed by the locals.
TNIE, quoting its sources in the security establishment, said two bulldozers have been confiscated and the "standoff is continuing."
According to Hindustan Times report, troops form the neighbouring country entered Arunachal approximately a week ago, almost around the time when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held meetings with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi for border talks.
Saying that the Chinese have increased their road constructing activities in the area recently, the HT quoted its sources as saying that there is "no face-off now" but the "Chinese have left their road construction material on the site."
China had last year said that the Doklam stand-off had posed a "major test" for bilateral ties and the two nations should take lessons from it to avoid a similar situation in the future.
The Doklam standoff began on June 16 last year after People’s Liberation Army had planned on building a road in an area claimed by Bhutan. Indian troops intervened to stop the construction as it posed a security threat to Chicekn Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its North-eastern states. Following a mutual agreement between the two nations, the stand-off had ended on August 28.
