While Doval Was Holding Border Talks, Chinese Road-Building Team And Soldiers Entered Arunachal Pradesh: Reports

Four months after Doklam standoff, India faced off China in Arunachal Pradesh after itintruded into Bishing area of Upper Siang district to construct roads three days before Christmas, reportedThe New Indian Express.

A Chinese team with road-building machinery and bulldozers reportedly entered the area, which was later stopped by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Army after being informed by the locals.

TNIE, quoting its sources in the security establishment, said two bulldozers have been confiscated and the "standoff is continuing."

According to Hindustan Times report, troops form the neighbouring country entered Arunachal approximately a week ago, almost around the time when National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held meetings with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi for border talks.