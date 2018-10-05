﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  WhatsApp, Jio To Educate People On Safe Usage Of App To Check Fake News

WhatsApp, Jio To Educate People On Safe Usage Of App To Check Fake News

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been under fire from the Indian government over fake news and false information being circulated on its messaging platform.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
WhatsApp, Jio To Educate People On Safe Usage Of App To Check Fake News
Representational Picture
WhatsApp, Jio To Educate People On Safe Usage Of App To Check Fake News
outlookindia.com
2018-10-05T16:58:34+0530

In a bid to check the increase in circulation of fake news and spreading false information through WhatsApp and Facebook, Relaince Jio has collaborated with WhatsApp to run an educational campaign to teach people on safe and responsible usage of the messaging platform.

"WhatsApp and Jio have started an educational campaign across India with the goal of showing people how to use WhatsApp on JioPhone to connect with friends and family in a simple, secure, and reliable way," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The campaign will start from October 9 .

"As part of the campaign, there will be events at each city to show people how to use WhatsApp safely and responsibly," the statement said.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been under fire from the Indian government over fake news and false information being circulated on its messaging platform.

Such messages have incited mob fury, triggering multiple cases of lynching across the country.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi fake news Whatsapp Reliance Jio National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Bail In Castration Case But To Remain In Jail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters