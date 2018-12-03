﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  What Are Ballon d'Or And FIFA Best Awards?

What Are Ballon d'Or And FIFA Best Awards?

The Ballon d'Or winners are selected by a panel of select journalists while The Best is adjudged a collection of judges covering almost all stakeholders in the game.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
What Are Ballon d'Or And FIFA Best Awards?
Composite - Wiki Commons image & FIFA
What Are Ballon d'Or And FIFA Best Awards?
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T20:31:03+0530
Related Stories

Like the Nobel Prizes or Oscars, football has its own awards to honour and celebrate brilliance in a sport which is probably the most popular of any human endeavours.

Two of the most famous awards are those of Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best.

Ahead of tonight's 2018 Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, here's a look at two awards and why fans all over the world are often confused between the two.

Ballon d'Or is the original, if we may, annual award to honour the best footballer in the world. It started as a continental award for the European players; but in 1995, Liberian great George Weah won it in his first year of eligibility as the award becomes global.

Voted for by football journalists, it was conceived by France Football writer Gabriel Hanot in 1956, and it has been continued non-stop.

In 2010, it joined hands with the sport's global governing body to jointly award FIFA Ballon d'Or. The partnership lasted for five years, with FIFA starting its own award, again – this time calling it The Best.

FIFA had its World Player of the Year, which was active from 1991 and 2010. The FIFA Best was introduced with an aim to revive the World Player of the Year award.

The Ballon d'Or winners are selected by a panel of select journalists while The Best is adjudged a collection of journalists, National team coaches, National Team captains and the general public, following a complex system.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or Football FIFA Football Awards Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 9 Women Go Missing From Delhi Shelter Home, Manish Sisodia Suspends Senior Officials
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters