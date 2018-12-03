Ballon d'Or 2018: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch The Gala Live And Nominees

The end is nigh for the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Roanldo doupoly over Ballon d'Or. As reported earlier, a certain Luka Modric is tipped to lift the glittering trophy.

For the record, Messi and Ronaldo have been winning the prestigious award for the last ten years, claiming it five times each.

But this time, the Croatian has reportedly managed to trump the two superstars, thanks to his tireless yet captivating performances for both country and club.

The 32-year-old helped his country to their maiden FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. He also was part of the Real Madrid's record-extending UEFA Champions League winning team.

The midfielder already won the FIFA The Best award this year.

Starting this year, a women's Ballon d'Or will be given out.

All You Need To Know About The Gala:

Event: 2018 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Date: December 4 (Tuesday)

Time: 1.20 AM IST

Venue: Grand Palais in Paris, France.

TV Guide: Star Sports 1/HD

Live Streaming: France Football's website.

Nominees:

Men: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Alisson Becker (Roma/Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Thibaut Courtois(Chelsea/Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Diego Godín (Atletico), Antoine Griezmann(Atletico), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’ (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Women: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Pernille Harder (Werder Breme), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Red Stars Chicago), Saki Kumagai (Lyon), Amel Majri (Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon), Marta (Orlando Pride), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Kopa Trophy (For Best Player Under 21): Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Ritsu Doan (Groningue), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg), Justin Kluivert (Roma), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Rodrygo (Santos)