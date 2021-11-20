Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

West Bengal Governor Writes To Speaker Seeking Assembly Proceedings On BSF-Linked Resolution

The West Bengal Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF"s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the international border, amid opposition by BJP legislators.

West Bengal Governor Writes To Speaker Seeking Assembly Proceedings On BSF-Linked Resolution
| PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Trending

West Bengal Governor Writes To Speaker Seeking Assembly Proceedings On BSF-Linked Resolution
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T10:58:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 10:58 am

On Friday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought details of Assembly proceedings during the recent passage of a resolution opposing the Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction as well as a privilege motion against CBI and ED officials. The governor took to Twitter to share the letter he has written to Speaker Biman Banerjee.

"Proceedings of the last session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly be secured with particular reference to the resolution moved by Partha Chatterjee, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister, under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of business of the House and passed by the Assembly as regards extension of jurisdiction of the BSF, and the Breach of Privilege and Contempt Motion moved by Tapas Roy on November 17 (sic)," Dhankhar wrote to the Speaker.

He stated that Assembly proceedings were sought on earlier occasions, too, but they were not made available to him. Such state of affairs is "unacceptable and “unconstitutional", the governor pointed out. "A directive needs to be imparted that the proceedings sought earlier may also be made available now to this office at the earliest," he said in the letter.

Hitting out at the Governor, Chatterjee said, "The Governor, sitting on that chair, is constantly trying to disrupt the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly. It has become an everyday affair. Democracy is well established in our state. The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly will be led by the Speaker. As per the rules of procedure of the Legislative Assembly, we have accepted the proposal against the increase in the jurisdiction of BSF under section 169. And it has been accepted. It should be known to the Governor."

The West Bengal Assembly had on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF"s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the international border, amid opposition by BJP legislators. A day later, a privilege motion was moved and passed in the House against two officials of the CBI and ED for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting operation case without prior intimation to the Speaker.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Jagdeep Dhankhar Partha Chatterjee West Bengal West Bengal Assembly West Bengal Government Assembly Legislature Governor BSF Jurisdiction
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Prasoon Joshi / Adoption gives a ray of hope to many, bringing the patter of tiny feet to childless couples well past the expiry date of their hopes.

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / There had been countless efforts on the part of the government and the ruling party to vilify the leadership of the movement, says Hannan Mollah, head of the All India Kisan Sabha.

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Unchanged Bangladesh Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. Can Bangladesh bounce back in Dhaka today? Follow live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK 2nd T20.

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Thufail PT / A teacher has refused to accept a job offer as the institution insisted that she wear saree on campus. Meanwhile, a government school has introduced gender-neutral uniform for its students.

Advertisement