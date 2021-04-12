12-Year-Old Boy Suffering From Blood Disorder Pins Hopes On Ramadan To Find A Suitable Match

12-year-old Mohammed Arman, who is suffering from Aplastic Anemia, is on the lookout for a stem cell donor who can save his life. He needs a donor and he needs one fast.

Patients suffering from such blood disorders often rely on their siblings. Unfortunately, Arman’s siblings failed to be a suitable match.

Since ethnicity plays a significant role in finding a suitable match, there are greater chances that Arman can find a donor among the Muslim community. A matched donor has to donate only 300 ml of blood to save a life.

Arman’s father, who is a tailor, struggles to make both ends meet and he cannot afford his son’s expensive medical treatment. “I have pinned all my hopes on the holy month of Ramadan. I pray to Allah to send some angel who can save my son’s life,” he said.

The Islamic month of Ramadan starts on April 12 and it will continue till May 12. During the whole month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and offer prayers.

Quoting a verse from the Quran, Arman’s father says, “If anyone saved a...

