West Indies cricketing greats including Sir Viv Richards, ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle have come forward to Thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Jamaica received doses under India’s initiative ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

As part of this initiative India aims to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Made-in-India vaccines reached Jamaica last week.

Gayle, who plays in Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings, took to the twitter posting a short video of thanking India.

"Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again," Gayle said.

Earlier this week, many West Indies cricketers including Vivian Richards, Andre Russell, Richie Richardson, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Jimmy Adams had thanked PM Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines.

In March, Antigua and Barbuda had received 1.75 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines. India had donated 40,000.

