Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Laureus Sport joined hands with sporting greats like Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo to reinforce that "sport has the power to change the world".

Nelson Mandela International Day was launched by United Nations in recognition of Mandela’s birthday on 18 July, 2009. And he was the made the first Patron of Laureus.

Tennis great Federer, who holds the record for the most Laureus awards -- including five Sportsman of the Year, his great contemporary Novak Djokovic, four-time Sportswoman of the Year Serena Williams, world's fastest man Usain Bolt, football superstar paid tribute to Mandela.

Watch it here:

At the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000, President Mandela said:

“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”