﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  WATCH: Laureus Joins Hands With Legends To Celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day

WATCH: Laureus Joins Hands With Legends To Celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day

Nelson Mandela International Day was launched by United Nations in recognition of Mandela’s birthday on 18 July, 2009. And he was the made the first Patron of Laureus

Outlook Web Bureau 18 July 2019
WATCH: Laureus Joins Hands With Legends To Celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day
Nelson Mandela made that "sport has the power to change the world" address in 2000.
Screenshot: Laureus
WATCH: Laureus Joins Hands With Legends To Celebrate Nelson Mandela International Day
outlookindia.com
2019-07-18T21:30:10+0530

Remembering anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela on his 101st birth anniversary, Laureus Sport joined hands with sporting greats like Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo to reinforce that "sport has the power to change the world".

Nelson Mandela International Day was launched by United Nations in recognition of Mandela’s birthday on 18 July, 2009. And he was the made the first Patron of Laureus.

Tennis great Federer, who holds the record for the most Laureus awards -- including five Sportsman of the Year, his great contemporary Novak Djokovic, four-time Sportswoman of the Year Serena Williams, world's fastest man Usain Bolt, football superstar paid tribute to Mandela.

Watch it here:

At the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000, President Mandela said:

“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nelson Mandela Roger Federer Cristiano Ronaldo Usain Bolt Serena Williams Novak Djokovic Mandela Day Other Sports Apartheid Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hafiz Saeed's Arrest: Pakistan Has Enacted Similar Dramas 8 Times Since 2001, Says India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters