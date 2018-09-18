Watch: In Rare Heroics, 85-Year-Old Grandfather Foils Armed Robbery

﻿
As seen in the video, the 84-year-old, who's identified as Denis O'Connor, refused to back down. He instead tackled one of the men even as the manager engaged with other attackers.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
2018-09-18T14:26:45+0530

In an unlikely act of heroism, a 85-year-old grandfather thwarted a robbery in the Irish town of Glanmire last Saturday. Footage of the octogenarian tackling the would-be robbers wielding a shotgun and hammers has become an Internet hit.

It happened at in the Bar One Racing office in Glanmire, County Cork, on Saturday. As seen in the video, the 84-year-old, who's identified as Denis O'Connor, refused to back down. He instead tackled one of the men even as the manager engaged with other attackers.

Watch the video here:

Irish broadcasters RTE later reported that business returned to normal at the bookmakers after the shocking event.

The manager of Bar One Racing, Tim Murphy, told the told RTE that he would be forever grateful for the pensioner's help in foiling the robbery. But O'Connor has reportedly declined requests for an interview.

