March 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Watch: Earthquake Hits During Alexander Zverev's Semi-final Win In Mexican Open Tennis In Acapulco

Watch: Earthquake Hits During Alexander Zverev's Semi-final Win In Mexican Open Tennis In Acapulco

Alexander Zverev reached the Mexican Open final, but not before an earthquake struck during his semi.

Omnisport 20 March 2021
The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.
Screengrab: Twitter
2021-03-20T10:48:17+05:30

An earthquake hit Acapulco during Alexander Zverev's clash against Dominik Koepfer at the Mexican Open on Friday. (More Sports News)

The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.

Zverev went on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Koepfer to reach the final.

