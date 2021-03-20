Watch: Earthquake Hits During Alexander Zverev's Semi-final Win In Mexican Open Tennis In Acapulco

An earthquake hit Acapulco during Alexander Zverev's clash against Dominik Koepfer at the Mexican Open on Friday. (More Sports News)

The broadcast camera shook mid-point during the all-German semi-final encounter.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered to the north of Marquelia, which is to the east of Acapulco.

Zverev went on to secure a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory over Koepfer to reach the final.

When the earthquake hit in Acapulco #AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/wVwFF6JuCs — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine