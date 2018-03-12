The Website
12 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:18 pm Business Car Review

Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too

The new 1.0-litre MPI engine replaces the 1.2-litre MPI unit in the existing Polo
Volkswagen India has introduced a new 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine on the Polo. The new engine is smaller but a bit more powerful than the 1.2-litre MPI engine it replaces. VW will follow the same procedure with the Ameo as well, which is currently powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. Here are the vital differences between the old and the new engine:

The numbers show that there is a negligible rise of 1PS in power but the torque sees a much sharper drop, a whole 15Nm. However, fuel efficiency has risen by more than 2kmpl, which should cut your fuel bills down by a bit. The Polo also retains the old 1.5-litre diesel engine which delivers 90PS/230Nm along with a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl.

A 1.0-litre MPI engine is also available in the sixth-gen Polo in the European market in 3-cylinder setup with two power outputs: 65PS and 75PS. The engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and conforms to EuroVI emission norms. Volkswagen has not yet officially specified whether the 1.0-litre MPI unit which now powers the Polo is BSIV or BSVI.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI: Expert review

The 1.0-litre MPI engine on the VW Polo now produces as much power and torque as cars belonging to segments much below it, such as the Renault Kwid (68PS/91Nm) and Maruti Celerio (68PS, 91Nm). However, if you are after performance, the Polo has more than a few options for you, such as the 1.2-litre TSI (105PS/170Nm) on the Polo GT and the 1.5-litre (110PS/250Nm) on the Polo GT TDI.

Prices of all the Polo’s petrol engine variants remain unchanged and still start from Rs 5.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com

