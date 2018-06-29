The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 June 2018 Last Updated at 11:09 am National

Video: Angry Uttarakhand CM Orders Arrest Of Teacher Seeking Transfer For Showing 'Indecency'

The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language, while seeking her transfer from a remote location where she had been working for 25 years.
Outlook Web Bureau
Video: Angry Uttarakhand CM Orders Arrest Of Teacher Seeking Transfer For Showing 'Indecency'
File Photo
Video: Angry Uttarakhand CM Orders Arrest Of Teacher Seeking Transfer For Showing 'Indecency'
outlookindia.com
2018-06-29T11:29:44+0530

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat directed the police to arrest a school teacher, after she protested during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language, while seeking her transfer from a remote location.

The school teacher, Uttara Bahuguna, claimed she has been posted in such locations for the last 25 years.

Advertisement opens in new window

The video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds, shows when Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him. To which, Rawat lost his cool and shouted, "Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody."

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat weighed in, saying "our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 yrs&no one listened to her? Advise CM to direct police to release her&revoke her suspension."

According to media reports, Bahuguna was released on Thursday evening. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Our Netas National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Issues More Urgent': 2+2 Summit Postponed Due To Trump-Putin Meet, Say Sources
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters