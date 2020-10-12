Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Negative For COVID-19

Also read Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For Covid-19

The Vice- President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has been examined by AIIMS team today and his medical reports were found negative for COVID-19.

His official Twitter handle also shared this information on social media,

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu was examined by a medical team from AIIMS today and has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 29th. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 12, 2020

Naidu had tested positive for coronavirus on September 29.

Although VP Naidu was asymptomatic but he was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection.

"As per today's ( 12th October) RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, it said. "He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.

