October 12, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Negative For COVID-19

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Negative For COVID-19

VP Naidu was under home quarantine since September 29th, when he was tested COVID-19 positive.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Negative For COVID-19
File photo of Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Negative For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-10-12T17:39:32+05:30
Also read

The Vice- President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has been examined by AIIMS team today and his medical reports were found negative for COVID-19. 

His official Twitter handle also shared this information on social media, 

Naidu had tested positive for coronavirus on September 29.

Although VP Naidu was asymptomatic but he was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection.

"As per today's ( 12th October) RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, it said. "He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Why It’s Essential To Empower Women Farmers In Agribusiness Value Chains

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos