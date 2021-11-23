Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Booked For Molesting Students

The woman informed police that the accused used to call students to his house where he kept obscene literature and sex toys, and would force them to smoke narcotic substances. She also alleged that he is on 'good terms with the senior management of the college'.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Booked For Molesting Students
| PTI Photo

Trending

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Booked For Molesting Students
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T11:41:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:41 am

A maths teacher has been booked after a college student accused him of running a sex racket, exploiting college girls and forcing them to sleep with him. The lecturer is absconding and police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

The student, 20, who was allegedly sexually assaulted for months after she went to his house with a friend, stated in her complaint that the lecturer 'forces students to take psychotropic substances and have sex with him'. She also mentioned the names of other students.

The student met the Pilibhit Superintendent of Police on Sunday and an FIR was registered under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The student's statement was recorded at the Kotwali police station under section 161 CrPC. She will be sent for medico-legal examination on Tuesday and then produced before a magistrate for her statement under 164 CrPC.

Related Stories

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

The woman informed police that the accused used to call students to his house where he kept obscene literature and sex toys, and would force them to smoke narcotic substances. She also alleged that he is on 'good terms with the senior management of the college'.

Station House officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, Sadaqat Ali said, "We are contacting other students of the college mentioned in the FIR to collect more evidence. The accused is at large and we will seek the magistrate's permission to take legal steps against him."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said, "The allegations were serious and we immediately ordered an FIR. If any other student comes forward with her complaint, we will certainly include it in the investigation."

The college principal, meanwhile, said, "The student had never made any complaint against the lecturer. I wish she had come to us earlier. We would have taken action. We will talk to other students individually to know the conduct of the lecturer. We have also written to the director to launch a departmental inquiry against him. This is the first such complaint against him since he got transferred to Pilibhit."

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Uttar Pradesh molestation Rape Sexual Harassment & Misconduct College Student
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Looking For A Loan? Here's How To Find A Trusted Lending App

Meghna Maiti / A plethora of lending apps has flooded the market. Most of these apps used to cheat innocent people, are available on several app stores for Android users in the country.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Windies Struggle To 215/8 At Lunch

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies have never won a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Have No Friends In Film Industry, Only Professional Relationships

Prateek Sur / Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Outlook about how he doesn’t have any friends in the film industry and that’s why he doesn’t find it difficult to say ‘No’ to films.

Advertisement