Usain Bolt's Final Race Ends In Injury, Britain Secures Gold

"Oh no" echoed across the globe as Usain Bolt's final race at the world championships ended in him getting injured and hobbling on the track, whimpering in agony.

The 4x100m relay witnessed the disaster, as Bolt crumpled on the race track clutching his leg in visible pain and tears, reports CNN.

Bolt took the baton for Jamaica in third place but within a few strides he was on the ground, clutching his left leg, as host Britain secured gold ahead of the United States team which had Justin Gatlin.

Advertisement opens in new window

Bolt, who came third in the individual 100m behind Gatlin and his fellow teammate Christian Coleman, was comforted by his teammates after getting to his feet, his face marked with pain.

The capacity crowd in the London Stadium was still digesting the shock earlier defeat for home hero Mo Farah in the men's 5,000m final, before Bolt's final disappointing appearance who limped out of the London Stadium arena.

"He didn't tell us exactly what happened but from what I saw, it looked like a strain or a cramp of some sort. He kept apologizing to us but we told him there was no need to apologize -- injuries are part of the sport," teammate Julian Forte told IAAF radio.

Jamaican team doctor Dr Kevin Jones told AFP that Bolt had suffered from "cramp in his left hamstring".

"The last three weeks have been hard for him, you know. We hope for the best for him," he added.

Farah, who won the 10,000 title in the opening day at the London Stadium, settled for silver behind Ethiopian Muktar Edris in his final championship race on the track. (ANI)