﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US Shooting: Woman Kills Three, Turns Gun On Herself

US Shooting: Woman Kills Three, Turns Gun On Herself

The attacker, Snochia Moseley died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for her attack is unclear.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2018
US Shooting: Woman Kills Three, Turns Gun On Herself
File Photo
US Shooting: Woman Kills Three, Turns Gun On Herself
outlookindia.com
2018-09-21T07:45:09+0530

A woman shot dead three persons and injured three more before turning the gun on herself in an attack at a warehouse complex in Maryland in the US, police said.

The shooting happened on Thursday at a pharmacy distribution centre in Perryman, near Baltimore, as er media reports.

The attacker, Snochia Moseley, 26, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for her attack is unclear.

Mass shootings by women are rare, with more than 95 per cent of such attacks in the US carried out by men.

The shooter was a temporary employee who reported for work as usual that morning, Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

She began shooting outside, then inside the facility, with a 9mm Glock handgun that she had brought with her.

Police were on the scene within five minutes, by which time the shooter had killed three persons and injured three more.

Officers found the suspect in a critical condition, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head -- she died later in hospital.

She was from Baltimore County, police said.

She owned and had registered the handgun, and had taken several magazines of ammunition with her, police said.

The sheriff's office initially urged residents to avoid the area, which is about 40 km north-east of Baltimore.

But it later tweeted that "we do not believe there is any further threat to the community".

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Crime Investigation/Enquiry Gun Violence International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mayawati Declares Alliance With JCC In Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi To Be CM Candidate
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters