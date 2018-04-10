Upcoming Film 'Raazi' Featuring Alia Bhatt As An Indian Spy In Pakistan Could Be The Best of 2018

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, was released on Tuesday morning.

In her upcoming film -- 'Raazi', Alia Bhatt can be seen as a young Kashmiri girl --Sehmat--who gets married to a Pakistani army officer to source out secret information.

"Tum India ki Aankh aur Kaan banke Pakistan mein rahogi" (You will be the ‘eyes and ears’ of India in Pakistan), Alia Bhatt's on-screen father tells her, revealing her task.

The 2:21 minutes trailer also shows how Sehmat was trained by the Indian armed forces on shooting and martial arts before she is sent to Pakistan.

According to the makers, the movie has 1971 India-Pakistan war as its backdrop. "Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions," makers of the film tweeted from Raazi's official handle. The film also stars Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Soni Razdan.

Alia's choice of films and acting prowess has got her positioned among the biggies of Bollywood in a very short span. Sharing the trailer Alia tweeted, “Watan ke aage kuch nahi!!!! here goeshttp://bit.ly/Raazitrailer @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @vineetjaintimes @apoorvamehta18 #RaaziTrailer”.

Soon after Alia tweeted the trailer, Bollywood celebrities poured in their best wishes for the young star. Shashank Khaitan, Bhumi Pednekar, Hansal Mehta and Neeraj Ghaywan were among the first few to term the trailer “intriguing” and among the best 2018 has offered.

Earlier, while talking to the media, Alia had said that her fans would get to see her in a 'new avatar' in her next film Raazi.

“I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it," she had said earlier.

'Raazi' is set to hit the theatres on 11th May.