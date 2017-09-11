The Website
11 September 2017

UP Principal Booked For Confining 4-Year-Old In Classroom For Hours Over Delay In Paying Fees

According to the primary reports, the four-year-old was forcefully confined in a dark empty classroom for more than four hours
Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons: Representative Image
2017-09-11T11:19:31+0530

The owner and the principal of a school here have been booked for allegedly confining a four-year-old boy in a classroom for four hours for delay in paying fees, police said today.

Owner Ashok Saini and principal N Bhanu of Ashoka Public School in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh were booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful detention) and 507 (criminal intimidation), they said.

The duo were on the run, Superintendent of Police (City) V K Tiwari said.

According to a complaint filed by the boy's parents, he was confined in the classroom for delay in paying school fees.

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Police & Security Forces Schools Children Education: Corporal Punishment National News Analysis

