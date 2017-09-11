UP Principal Booked For Confining 4-Year-Old In Classroom For Hours Over Delay In Paying Fees

The owner and the principal of a school here have been booked for allegedly confining a four-year-old boy in a classroom for four hours for delay in paying fees, police said today.

Owner Ashok Saini and principal N Bhanu of Ashoka Public School in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh were booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful detention) and 507 (criminal intimidation), they said.

The duo were on the run, Superintendent of Police (City) V K Tiwari said.

According to a complaint filed by the boy's parents, he was confined in the classroom for delay in paying school fees.