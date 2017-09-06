The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:53 pm National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Assets Increased 32 Percent In Three Years

The five-time Gorakhpur MP owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs one lakh and Rs 80,000, respectively.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Assets Increased 32 Percent In Three Years
File Photo-PTI
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Assets Increased 32 Percent In Three Years
outlookindia.com
2017-09-06T17:57:37+0530

The value of assets of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has registered an increase of almost 32 per cent during the last three years, according to an affidavit submitted by him to the returning officer for the UP Council bypolls which he is contesting.

According to the affidavit, the value of his assets at present is Rs 95,98,053.41 as compared to Rs 72,17,674.14 in 2014, when he had contested the Lok Sabha elections, showing an increase by Rs 23.80 lakh.

Advertisement opens in new window

The assets include gold ear rings weighing 20 grams worth Rs 49,000 and a gold chain (with Rudraksh beads) weighing 10 grams worth Rs 26,000, according to the affidavit.

The five-time Gorakhpur MP also owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs one lakh and Rs 80,000, respectively.

Adityanath has stated that the salary and other allowances received as Lok Sabha member were his only source of income.

Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides two ministers Mohsin Raza and Swatantradev Singh yesterday filed their nomination papers for Council bypolls for five seats.

Maurya's affidavit shows that he has total movable assets worth Rs 72.94 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth Rs 6.85 crore. Besides, he has a revolver and a rifle.

Sharma's movable assets are worth Rs 66.70 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth Rs 2.26 crore. He too has a revolver and a gun.

MoS Swatantradev Singh has movable assets worth Rs 22.84 lakh. His immovable assets stand at Rs 1.10 crore.

Advertisement opens in new window

MoS Mohsin Raza's movable assets are worth Rs 54.51 lakh. He possesses a revolver while his wife has a DDBL gun.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Assets National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mizoram Police Arrest BSF Constables For Allegedly Raping Woman, Throwing Acid On Her, Killing Her Friend
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters