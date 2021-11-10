Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav made this announcement while representing India at the ongoing 26th climate conference COP26.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav | PTI

2021-11-10T18:22:25+05:30
Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 6:22 pm

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday announced that India and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have entered into an agreement to set up the body’s country office.

Yadav is in Glasgow, representing India at the ongoing 26th climate conference COP26. 

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Good start to the day in Glasgow with the signing of the Host Country Agreement between the Government of India and @UNEP in a spirit of friendly cooperation for establishing (the) Country Office of UNEP in India. Extended my compliments to Executive Director UNEP Ms @andersen_inger.”

Earlier, Yadav met UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw to exchange views on the topic of land restoration.

“Met @UNCCD executive secretary Mr @ibrahimthiaw. It was a delight exchanging our ideas and views towards land restoration.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at UNCCD COP14 declared that India will restore 26 million hectare of its degraded land and India is on course,” he tweeted. 

(With PTI Inputs)

