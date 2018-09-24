﻿
Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In West Bengal, Third This Month

The bridge on Kalnagini river in South 24 Parganas district caved in the morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
An under-construction bridge collapsed in West Bengal's Kakdwip area on Monday, making it third such incident in the state this month.

According to agency reports, the bridge on Kalnagini river in South 24 Parganas district caved in in the morning, but there no injuries have been reported so far till the time of filing the report.

“The incident happened on Monday morning. We are waiting for further details,” PTI quoted the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Y Ratnakara Rao, as saying. A team has reportedly been rushed to the site of the mishap.

On September 4, a 50-year-old bridge in Majerhat which connects Kolkata to South 24 Paraganas had collapsed, claiming three lives and injuring 27 persons.

Three days later, another bridge collapsed near Siliguri, which left a truck driver injured.

