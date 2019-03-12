Four teams have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, another four will join them in the next two nights.

Dutch side Ajax ended Real Madrid's reign with a 5-3 (1-2;4-1) aggregate win against the three-time defending champions, while Portuguese outfit Porto needed extra-time in the second leg to register a 4-3 win (1-2; 3-1).

They were joined by two English sides – Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. United ended Paris Saint-Germain's run in dramatic fashion on away goals after it was tied at 3-3 (0-2; 3-1). In another Last 16 clash, Spurs beat German side Borussia Dortmund rather comfortably with 3-0 and 1-0 wins.

The remaining last 16 fixtures are those of Manchester City vs Schalke 04, Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Liverpool and Barcelona vs Lyon.

Here's a look at how teams are standing:

1. Manchester City vs Schalke

In the first leg, two penalties in eight minutes helped the Germans score two goals and take a 2-1 lead at home in the first half itself. But the visitors scored two late goals through Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling for a 3-2 win. The return leg in Manchester will be a one-sided affair with Pep Guardiola dictating terms.

2. Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

This is big. One half of Spanish capital Madrid is still breathing fire in the continental competition. At home against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, defenders Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin scored two late goals to give Diego Simeone's side a 2-0 first-leg win. It will be a tough ask to repeat the performance in Turin, but can fight it out for a draw. They are known for it.

3. Bayern Munich vs Liverpool

This one is bigger. Liverpool failed to make the most out of their home advantage as the Germans celebrated a goalless draw at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men are good enough as a team and can beat any best XI on their day; but that day, Bavarians proved a lot different team than the newspapers had told the Reds. Liverpool's prospects seemed little bleak as they head to the imposing Allianz Arena for a win. But as usual, it will be a thriller as long as Klopp is there in the sidelines.

4. Barcelona vs Lyon

And this one has Lionel Messi, and he is expected to perform. Surprisingly, the Catalans were held to a goalless draw by the French side in the first leg. But when the two teams meet at Camp Nou, conditions will suddenly favour Messi and Co. Expect some fireworks from the Argentine.