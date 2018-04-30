The Website
30 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:50 pm Business Bike Review

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Enters Limca Book Of Records

A team of six riders scaled more than 21,000 ft astride the Apache RTR 200 4V
2018-04-30T16:51:59+0530

If you had any doubts regarding the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V’s capabilities, this ought to clear things up. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was recently inducted into the Limca Book of Records, for setting a record for the "Highest Altitude ever reached by a motorcycle”.

As a part of the 'Quest for the Highest' campaign, a team of six members astride four TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles, climbed a height of 21,524ft in the Rupshu Valley in Ladakh to set the world record. The team consisted of Santanu Roychowdhury, Manas Sen, Subrato Boral, Indradeb Chatterjee, Achinta Saha and Srikrishna Biswas.

The first leg of journey involved crunching a distance of 1612km on the saddle, from Manali to the base camp at Kyirchu (15,110ft) via Sarchu (14,700 ft), Tsokar (14,860ft) and Korzak (14,836ft). The second leg and, in turn, the challenge itself, concluded on August 29, 2016, when the team scaled the summit and hoisted the Indian tricolour at Chamser Kangri in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir. The journey was then submitted to Limca Book of Records in December 2016. And finally, after verification, a panel of jury awarded the team with the world record in April 2018. 

As no ordinary bike in its standard avatar can make this journey, the team used special off-road tyres to battle torrid conditions. The Apache’s alloy wheels were replaced with spoked ones (18-inch front and 16-inch back), to handle the rocky and icy terrain. Along with it, the team also worked on the suspension tuning to combat the harsh environment in the Himalayas. 

The Apache RTR 200 4V is currently offered in two variants - Carb and Fi. Both use the same 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. While the Carb variant makes 20.5PS of power, the Fi version makes 21PS. Both the variants, however, make the same 18.1Nm of torque at 7000rpm. The Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 95,185 for the carb version and Rs 1,07,885 for the EFi version, while the carb ABS version is priced at Rs 1,08,985 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Hero Xtreme 200R and the Yamaha FZ25.

Source: zigwheels.com

