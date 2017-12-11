TVS Apache RR 310 - Where Can You Buy It?

The Apache RR 310 has to be among the most highly anticipated new bike launches of 2017. The flagship TVS motorcycle has been priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), but there's a fair bit of confusion regarding the availability of the motorcycle.

Let's clear the air. We've got our hands on the list of cities where the new Apache RR 310 will go on sale first. The new TVS will initially be sold in Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Ranchi among other locations (scroll down for the full list). TVS hasn’t confirmed yet when deliveries begin or if the bike will be launched in a phased manner across locations. Bookings for the motorcycle are open at the said locations.

The new TVS bike was first showcased as the Akula concept at the 2016 Auto Expo. Since then, it has generated a lot of curiosity among Indian bikers. The Apache RR 310 is also the first full-faired motorcycle from TVS. It's based on the BMW G 310 R which is built by TVS at its Hosur facility. The styling of the bike is sharp and sporty which will appeal to many, especially youngsters. It sports twin LED headlamps at the front that sits below a large windscreen. The fairing is sharp and sculpted, and the bike features an LED tail lamp that looks like the devil’s horns. Another interesting addition is the vertically stacked all-digital instrument console which also includes a lap timer, 0-60kmph acceleration timer, top speed recorder over and above the usual readouts.

Underneath the fairing sits the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor as seen on the BMW G 310 R. Power figures are similar as well, however, they are generated at 200rpm higher in the rev range. It produces 34PS at 9700rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7700rpm. Power to the rear wheel is transferred via a six-speed gearbox, but slipper clutch has been given a miss. Suspension duties are handled by Kayaba upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking is done by petal disc brakes on both ends while dual-channel ABS is standard fitment. The hardware on the bike, including the trellis frame, is shared with the BMW G 310 R. The RR 310 is equipped with 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. Talking about competition, the Apache RR 310 goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Benelli 302R.

Full list of cities where the Apache RR 310 is available on sale:

Delhi Ludhiana Chandigarh Lucknow Kanpur Allahabad Ghaziabad Noida Moradabad Dehradun Bangalore Mysore Bardez, Goa Mangalore Calicut Cochin Coimbatore Hosur Pondicherry Chennai Hyderabad Vijaywada Guntur Vizag Ranchi Howrah Siliguri Guwahati Mumbai Pune Nagpur Ahmedabad Raipur Jaipur Kota Jodhpur Udaipur

Source: zigwheels.com